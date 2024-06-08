Whitney Peak joins Phoebe Dynevor in untitled Shark thriller

Whitney Peak, Gossip Girl reboot alum, has been cast as the lead opposite Phoebe Dynevor in an untitled shark thriller from Sony Pictures.



The film, directed by Tommy Wirkola (Violent Night), is set to begin production in Melbourne in July.

While plot details are under wraps, the story reportedly follows a community battling shark attacks during a hurricane.

Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, known for their work on Don't Look Up and The Big Short, are producing the project through their production company HyperObject Industries.

Peak, who was born in Uganda and reared in Canada, as Zoya Lott in the Gossip Girl reboots.

Zoya Lott was a newcomer to the world of the upscale Manhattan school where many of the episodes were set.

Additionally, she starred in Hocus Pocus 2, which became one of Disney+'s most-watched streaming films on the service, alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi.

Her next appearance will be in the action film Trap House, directed by Signature Films and starring Dave Bautista and Sophia Lillis.