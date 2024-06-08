Sean Diddy loses honorary degree after Cassie assault video surfaces

Howard University announced Friday that the educational institution would revoke the honorary degree, originally conferred in 2014 to the now-disgraced rapper and music mogul.



The historically black college and university (HBCU) reported that its board of trustees voted unanimously to return to Combs’ degree following the release of a 2016 video that showed him attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, multiple outlets reported.

“Mr Combs’ behaviour as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honour,” a spokesperson for the school said in statement.

“The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence.”

The rep also said that the decision “revokes all honours and privileges associated with the degree.”

The statement also detailed that the school would terminate a 2016 gift agreement with Combs, disbanding the scholarship that had been established in his name, returning his $1 million contribution and cancelling a 2023 pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation.

Diddy attended Howard from 1987 to 1989.