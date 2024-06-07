Prince Harry left with 'no choice' by Prince William

Prince Harry was left with 'no choice' but to miss his old pal Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster's wedding due to Prince William.

In conversation with The Mirror, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that the Duke of Sussex "have no choice but to miss the wedding of the year is very sad."



The expert claimed that Harry and Meghan Markle "were never going to accept" the invitation to the royal wedding because of their "deepening rift with the royal family."

Richard shared that the former working royal "knew William would be there, reportedly as one of the ushers."

He added, "They also knew that their presence would cause a media storm, especially since Meghan has not visited Britain since Queen Elizabeth's Funeral."



Another source closer to Hugh Grosvenor and his bride-to-be Olivia Henson told People magazine that Prince Archie's Godfather has been quite understanding about Prince Harry's position at the moment.

The source shared, "The decision certainly avoided the inevitable clamour had estranged brothers Prince William, 41, and Prince Harry both attended the nuptials, eliminating the possibility of the big day being overshadowed for the couple."

However, the Duke of Sussex "sends 'his love and support and admiration for the couple' for their wedding day."