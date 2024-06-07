Kate Winslet reveals her favourite improvised moment in 'The Regime'

Kate Winslet revealed that one of the most memorable moments for her while working on The Regime was a heavily improvised scene in episode 5, All Ye Faithful.



In the scene, her character, Chancellor Elena Vernham, and her love interest, Herbert Zubak (played by Matthias Schoenaerts), visit a dream therapist (Julia Davis) to interpret Herbert's nightmare.

The therapist's absurd interpretation leaves room for debate and adds a comedic touch to the show.

Winslet, 48, shared during the FYC panel event in Los Angeles on June 5 that this scene was one of the most heavily improvised moments in the series, leaving her breathless.

“Actual pee. Actual pee down the inside of my thigh. I’m sorry to share that,” the actress mused, adding, “It was so f***ing hilarious. I couldn’t breathe. … That was the only sequence that we really did improvise. We just went for it.”

“At one point, we were down on [the floor] chanting and slapping each other,” she continued.

“It was completely out of control. But when you have someone like Julia Davis, an absolutely brilliant comedian … I'm afraid you just go for it.”

