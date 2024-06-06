Queen Camilla, Brigitte Macron go viral for THIS reason

France's First Lady Brigitte Macron seemingly faced an unexpected situation when she tried to grab Queen Camilla's hand after placing flowers at the D-Day memorial on Thursday.

During the service the Queen and Brigette Macron, both dressed in stunning white outfits, laid wreaths of flowers at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer.



However, the pair's footage went viral as Macron's wife appeared little confused while placing the bouquet at the memorial.

After a while, she gave the monarch's hand a slight squeeze, Macron dropped it and the two stood side by side in front of the memorial as they reflected on the significant monument.

Though it was a sweet gesture from the Farce's first Lady, some social media users shared their thoughts on the viral video.

Some netizens backed the Queen for maintaining the distance following royal protocol, while others reacted differently.



"Awkward is Consort did not reciprocate," one X user wrote.

"Protocol sometimes gets in the way of humanity," another reacted.

A third user chimed in: "You never touch the Queen,” while others stated, “Camilla’s been a ‘Queen’ for about a second. She should have appreciated the loving gesture and held her hand."

However, the royal website maintains that no compulsory codes of conduct apply while meeting the members of the royal family, although they have been following an unwritten rule that one should not try to be too nice.