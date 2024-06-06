Princess Eugenie reveals her childhood fear in new post

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie, who keeps her fans on their toes with her stunning photos and videos, has opened up about her childhood fear.



Princess Eugenie turned to her Instagram ahead of World Oceans Day to share her adorable childhood photo, showing her playing on the beach.

Princess Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie, 34, explained how she used to fear the ocean. as she wrote: "I LOVE the ocean now but I was actually scared of it as a child," the 34-year-old royal revealed, adding a poll for her followers to share their feelings on the ocean."

In the snap, a young Eugenie beamed at the camera while her face had been slathered with sunscreen. The young royal was wearing a blue swimsuit with matching hat while she played with a yellow bucket and green spade.

Eugenie previously shared a photo of herself paddleboarding across a lake during a sunset scene.

She captioned: "Ahead of World Oceans Day I'm reflecting on some of the beautiful moments the Ocean can give us. World Oceans Day - 8th June. I'm also proud to be an ambassador. Blue Marine Foundation is a charity dedicated to restoring the ocean to health by addressing overfishing, one of the world's biggest environmental problems."