Sarah Ferguson Learns the Hard Way: 'you can't fight the royal family'

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in 2020

Sarah Ferguson , through difficult experiences, has come to understand that trying to challenge the Royal Family is futile and will not result in success.



A royal expert claims that Fergie has been attempting to resolve the ongoing tension between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised fans when they announced their decision to step down as senior working royals in 2020, and they have been feuding with their family ever since.

Over the years, the couple has made several criticisms of the Royal Family and even excluded them from their daughter Princess Lilibet's birthday party earlier this week.

Royal author Tom Quinn has now claimed that the Duchess of York is stepping in. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, he said: "Sarah Ferguson has learned the hard way that you can't fight the Royal Family and win – she has spent a long time trying to keep a low profile and avoid getting into the kind of trouble that has embarrassed the Royal Family in the past."

Tom also said Sarah's daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are trying to help. He told: "Sarah and her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie have tried to intervene in the feud between William and King Charles and Harry and Meghan – they've tried to calm the situation and persuade Harry that he's had his say and he doesn’t need to stir things up any further.

But Harry was never likely to pay much attention largely because his feud with the royal family has become a key part of what makes him tick."

Tom's comments come after the Duchess of York spoke about the need for "forgiveness" in an apparent warning to Harry and Meghan. Sarah opened up about life inside the Royal Family during an appearance at Cannes Film Festival.

She spoke about the importance of supporting one another, as The Firm has been embroiled in a bitter feud for years. Sarah said "forgiveness" is the most important part of maintaining good family relationships.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine at the 2024 amFar Gala, Sarah said: "I think the key to life is that we all support each other. And also forgiveness is a great thing. I think forgiveness of yourself and forgiveness of others."

Quinn previously told The Mirror that Fergie's comments were a "clear reference to Meghan and Harry’s ongoing feud with Prince William and King Charles".

He added: "But the Duchess [of York] has her own well-publicised family difficulties to deal with – she has never stopped trying to persuade the senior royals to rehabilitate her former husband Prince Andrew and when she talked about unity and the need for forgiveness, she no doubt also had her husband in mind.

"The Duchess of York is only too well aware from her own life in the Royal Family that anger and bitterness ultimately lead nowhere. She has always felt that Harry needs to pull himself together and try to forget about the past for the sake of the family. She feels Harry is just taking things too far."



