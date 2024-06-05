Kate Middleton keen to 'give a wave' from Palace balcony

Kate Middleton, who's out of the public eye due to her cancer battle, is said to be eager to give a wave to her fans from Buckingham Palace balcony as she's showing good progress after undergoing preventative chemotherapy, according to a new report.

The Princess of Wales could be given green light by her medical team to make an appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 15 if her health condition remains stable, an expert has claimed.

Royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop believes Kate may ease her fans tension by giving them a wave from the famous palace balcony.

Tessa Dunlop told The Mirror: "Whether [Kate] will make a balcony appearance on the big day on June 15 remains the great unknown."

Th expert continued: My hunch is she will give us a wave, but if she doesn't (entirely her prerogative) questions about Harry and Meghan are bound to surface.



"These are futile, even in 2022 the Sussexes were out of the picture, glimpsed briefly at a window and not invited on the balcony."

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate won't participate in the final dress rehearsal for the King's birthday celebrations on June 8, but are yet to give any information on whether she will make the main event a week later.

However, Prince William has given touching update on Kate's health and her excitement to attend the event in talks with a centenarian veteran at D-Day event.

Geoffrey Weaving, according to reports, asked: "I was going to ask you if your wife was getting any better? " to which William responded: "Yes... she would have loved to have been here today."



William continued by saying: "I was reminding everybody, her grandmother served at Bletchley so she would have had quite a bit in common with a few of the other ladies here who served at Bletchley but never spoke about it until the very end."