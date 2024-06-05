Taylor Swift celebrates ‘first rain show’ in European leg of ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift lauded her fans as ‘champions’ for their energy during the rain

Taylor Swift is a sucker for a little rain during her concerts.

Over the weekend, the international pop sensation, 31, performed two shows at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France, as part of her ongoing Eras Tour, when it started raining.

In keeping with her reputation for keeping the show going come rain or storm, Swift powered through with her loyal fans loving every minute of it.

She then took to her Instagram on Tuesday, June 4, to gush over the magical show.

“Merci, Lyon!!” she began the caption accompanying a carousel of majestic images of her performance in the storm.

“We loved playing for you, dancing with you, and singing with you in the rain!” she gushed.

The multi-Grammy-winner continued, “Yep we had our first official RAIN SHOW of the European leg of The Eras Tour!!”

“Loved every minute of both shows,” she concluded, teasing her next stop in Edinburgh.



A fan-made video circulating X (formerly Twitter) also showed the Love Story hitmaker in awe of her fans’ energy.

“You guys are absolute champions and heroes for dancing even harder when it started raining. I saw that,” she told the audience.