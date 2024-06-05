Hyderabad deadly cylinder blast death toll hits 23

Firefighter struggling to extinguish fire at LPG gas shop after cylinder explosion in Hyderabad's Paretabad area. — INP

The death toll from cylinder blast in Hyderabad's Preetabad area soared to 23 after five more injured succumbed to their wounds, Hyderabad assistant commissioner said on Wednesday.

Confirming the latest deaths from the tragic incident that took place last week, assistant commissioner said that at least 62 people were injured in the blast.

The explosion occurred last Thursday on May 30 at a shop of liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) cylinders, leaving two people dead on the spot and over 60 others injured.



However, the death toll continued to rise on a daily basis.

The dual explosions set the shop and other shops and houses present nearby ablaze. According to eyewitnesses, one of the fires also burned a rickshaw and injured several passers-by. People sitting in houses around the shop suffered burn injuries as well.

Some of the injured who sustained severe burns were shifted to Karachi's Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, while some were admitted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad and Combined Military Hospital.