Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on King Charles, Prince Andrew Royal Lodge feud

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on King Charles, Prince Andrew feud

Sarah Ferguson offered rare insight into ongoing debacle between King Charles and Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge.



During an appearance on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain, the Duchess of York addressed recent reports about the King giving an ultimatum to his younger brother to vacate the royal residence.

She also clarified her status in the royal family, owing to her co-housing situation with the Duke despite their divorce 30 years ago.

"Bit of a damper," Host Martin Lewis first warned his guest, "obviously, you live with Prince Andrew in Royal Lodge", before summarising the ongoing conflict between the Duke and his brother King Charles.

"Do we know what's going on with that?" Martin added, prompting uneasy body language from Ferguson, who replied: "It's not a Debbie Downer [...] I'm a guest, for a start. I'm a very lucky guest and a very comfortable guest."

She then added: "I tend not to get involved in brothers' discussions and I think that's the safest place to be." Sarah then insisted: "Let the brothers discuss it between themselves."

Earlier this week, a report from The Times offered glimpse into the secret war between the late Queen Elizabeth’s sons going on behind palace walls.

The King has reportedly asked Andrew to give up lease on the huge mansion, and shift into Frogmore Cottage, previously resided by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.