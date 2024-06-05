Kanye West refutes former assistant’s ‘Baseless’ sexual allegations

Kanye West reacts to Lauren Pisciotta allegations

Kanye West has dumped the “baseless” allegations made by his former Yeezy assistant Lauren Pisciotta that he sexually harassed her.



According to an statement obtained by Page Six from the musician’s lawyers on Tuesday, the Heartless rapper stroke back with claims of his own, saying that the OnlyFans model tried to pursue “him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits” and then choose blackmail when “her advances were rejected.”

“In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta,” the statement reads.

“Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved.”

“She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct,” his legal team continued.

As per the rapper’s lawyers, “Pisciotta offered Ye [physical activity] on his birthday to which he declined, sent Ye unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during business hours.”

The influencer also allegedly mentioned about being involved in an inappropriate activity with “a soccer player while simultaneously texting her boss.”

“Upon having her advances rebuked, Pisciotta’s blackmail demands have gone from $60 million last year to $50 million in last week’s frivolous filing,” his lawyers claimed.

They also labelled Pisciotta’s behaviour as “entirely inconsistent with someone who claims to have been sexually harassed or experienced a hostile work environment.”