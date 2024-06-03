Meghan Markle reveals future plans for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle is already hinting at plans of roping in her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for more of their ‘royal-like’ tours.



After Prince Harry and Meghan concluded their Nigeria tour last month, the Duchess of Sussex wrote a letter to the Imperial Majesty thanking him for his country’s hospitality during her trip to the African country.

She mentioned that she was grateful for the “opportunity to understand my heritage,” which was a reference to her DNA test which discovered that the former Suits actress was 43 percent Nigerian.

The letter, which was obtained by the Western Post, was addressed to Oluwu of Iso, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, in which she also referred to Nigeria as ‘home’ and shared that she will also be bringing her two children.

“Your Imperial Majesty, Thank you for your warm welcome to Nigeria... Our visit to Nigeria was important for many reasons, but not least because it gave us an opportunity to explore and understand my heritage, which extends to our children. We look forward to coming back home one day,” the letter read.

The tour, which proved to be a success for the Sussexes, has also been dubbed as the “quasi-royal” tour by royal experts, claiming that they are building a new empire to compete with the British royals.

Prince Harry had also hinted previously in statement that they will also be making more such tours in the future. It remains to be seen how soon the couple will be debuting Archie and Lilibet.