Amanda Schull almost landed Meghan Markle's Suits role

Meghan Markle breathes life into Rachel Zane's role in the USA Network show

Amanda Schull recently shared that before breathing life in to the role of Katrina Bennett in the hit TV series Suits, she auditioned for Rachel Zane, a role eventually secured by Meghan Markle.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the ATX TV Festival on Sunday, June 1, the actress revealed her journey with the USA Network show.

"I auditioned for the pilot, I auditioned for the role of Rachel Zane, and then following that, I auditioned for every single female guest star they had on the show," she recounted, emphasising her determination to join the series.

"That is not an exaggeration," Schull, 45, added, underlining the numerous auditions she attended.

The Pretty Little Liars actress further recalled the moment when she finally got a call from the series after numerous attempts.

"So when the opportunity came around for the role of Katrina, I don't think I'm speaking out of turn when I say that they suggested that the role was written for me because they had seen me so many times that they knew," she explained.

However, she humorously noted, "and I still had to audition for it and I almost didn't get the job."

Reflecting on her experiences with the various roles she auditioned for, including the one secured by Prince Harry’s wife, Schull admitted that she felt those roles weren't the right fit for her. Ultimately, her persistence paid off, leading her to the role she was truly meant for: Katrina Bennett.