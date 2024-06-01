Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse take time off from parenting duties

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were photographed together without their baby on Friday

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson took a break from their parenting duties three months after welcoming their first baby.

According to Daily Mail, the engaged couple stepped out to enjoy a dinner date without their newborn child on Friday, May 31.

The two opted for a casual yet stylish look for their night out at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Suki, 32, rocked a black leather biker jacket over a white top paired with blue denim mom jeans.

She carried all her essentials in a black handbag with silver chains and studs.

The My Fun songstress styled her blonde locks with a fresh blowout while completing her stylish ensemble with espadrille loafers.



Meanwhile, her fiancé pulled off a laidback look in a plain graphic T-shirt under the brown leather jacket, coupled with dark blue denim.

Robert, 38, was captured wearing trainers and a baseball cap during the night out.

The Twilight star welcomed a baby with his fiancée in April. Waterhouse made the news public via a social media post at that time.

She shared an adorable snapshot of herself cradling the newborn in her arms with a caption that read, "Welcomed to the world angel [heart emoji]."