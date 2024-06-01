 
Entertainment

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse take time off from parenting duties

Suki Waterhouse welcomed first baby with Robert Pattinson in April

By Web Desk
June 01, 2024
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were photographed together without their baby on Friday
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson took a break from their parenting duties three months after welcoming their first baby.

According to Daily Mail, the engaged couple stepped out to enjoy a dinner date without their newborn child on Friday, May 31.

The two opted for a casual yet stylish look for their night out at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Suki, 32, rocked a black leather biker jacket over a white top paired with blue denim mom jeans.

She carried all her essentials in a black handbag with silver chains and studs.

The My Fun songstress styled her blonde locks with a fresh blowout while completing her stylish ensemble with espadrille loafers.

Meanwhile, her fiancé pulled off a laidback look in a plain graphic T-shirt under the brown leather jacket, coupled with dark blue denim.

Robert, 38, was captured wearing trainers and a baseball cap during the night out.

The Twilight star welcomed a baby with his fiancée in April. Waterhouse made the news public via a social media post at that time.

She shared an adorable snapshot of herself cradling the newborn in her arms with a caption that read, "Welcomed to the world angel [heart emoji]."