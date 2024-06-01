OPP scholarships announced for Balochistan students

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti is pictured with Oxford University officials. — Oxford Pakistan Programme

A first of its kind academic initiative, the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) has provided an opportunity for the students hailing from Balochistan to study at London’s prestigious university under scholarships.



The announcement of scholarships under the OPP by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti at Oxford University's annual May Dinner & Fundraiser at the Lady Margaret Hall on Friday came as a positive development for the students in the underdeveloped province.

The minister the inaugurated the new graduate scholarship aimed at empowering a deserving Balochistan student to pursue STEM subjects at the varsity.

He termed the initiative as a reflection of its commitment to the educational transformation and empowerment of Balochistan's youth which is as a pivotal step toward educational equality and the empowerment of the next generation of leaders from the province.

Attendees of the event seen sitting on a dining table. — Oxford Pakistan Programme

It is to be noted that the OPP is aimed at increasing the representation of Pakistani students and scholars at a leading global university and has become the single largest Pakistan-focused academic platform outside Pakistan.

The event was attended by by around 150 distinguished guests, including youngest nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti, Aamir Ibrahim, Mohammed Khaishgi, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of Cambridge Farouq Sheikh OBE, Professor Kamal Munir, Farmida Bi CBE, Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, and Sarwar Khawaja, alongside senior academics and administrators from various universities.

Prior to the annual dinner, an annual strategic advisory board meeting also took place which provisioned discussion on the future directions of the OPP, covering scholarship availability, accessibility measures and post-study employment opportunities for scholars.

The session, attended by prominent figures from the Pakistani and British Pakistani academic and business communities along with the core OPP and LMH development teams, mulled over strategies for the OPP and explored potential collaborations among the attendees.

Notably on the announcement of the launch of an endowment model for OPP, Khawaja announced his generous donation of £100,000 to initiate this endowment fund, which was met with enthusiastic approval.

It may be noted that this is the same event at which the education activist, Malala announced scholarships for the Palestinian students.