Mike Tyson, Jake Paul’s fight pushed back due to boxer’s health scare

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul were scheduled to fight live on Netflix on July 20, but doctors recommended the 57-year-old boxer should rest following an ulcer flare-up.

Given Tyson’s diagnosis, his highly anticipated upcoming match against the Youtuber-turned-fighter has been postponed.

On Saturday, June 1, Netflix officially announced the postponement in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Unfortunately, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face-off on July 20 as planned. Tyson’s recent ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks," the streaming platform noted.

The fight will be rescheduled for a new date later this year when "Mike’s able to resume training with no limitations, and both fighters can have equal time to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup!"

Moreover, according to People, the former heavyweight champion personally updated on his health via a press release issued by the fight promotion company Most Valuable Promotions on Friday, May 31.

He expressed gratitude to fans for their immense support amid his health scare, adding that he will be back soon to his full training schedule after lightening his training for a few weeks to rest and recover, as his doctors advised.

Tyson dissed his opponent, saying, "Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good."

"I appreciate everyone’s patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year," he added.

The statement noted that Tyson will return to the ring in the coming weeks.