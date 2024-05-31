King Charles, Queen Camilla attend very important gathering ahead of Trooping the Colour

Sir Chips and his wife, Lady Sarah, married in 1966 and were close friends of Charles and Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a memorial service for their friend, former Arsenal chairman Sir 'Chips' Keswick, who passed away at the age of 84.



The royal couple were joined by former captains Tony Adams and David O’Leary at the service.

Andrew Parker-Bowles, the Queen’s former husband, also attended, along with Sir Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill.

The King and Queen, dressed in elegant black outfits, attended the service at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge on Thursday afternoon.

They entered St Paul’s separately from Parker-Bowles, who wore a blue suit with a light grey tie.

Sir Chips and his wife, Lady Sarah, married in 1966 and were close friends of Charles and Camilla.

Charles and Camilla made their first public appearance together at Lady Sarah’s 50th birthday party at the Ritz in 1995.

