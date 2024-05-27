Billie Eilish reconsiders performing on stage

Billie Eilish reflects on lengthy concert running times

Billie Eilish recently revealed that she won’t be doing three-hour-long shows after taking the stage on her upcoming tour.

The singer, who released her third album Hit Me Hard and Soft on May 17, announced a world tour to commemorate the release in an Instagram post earlier.

However, the Ocean Eyes hitmaker confirmed that she won’t be performing for three hours straight during the show.

Speaking to her fans on the app StationHead in a candid Q&A session, the artist reflected on the idea of doing a lengthy show.

According to an audio snippet of the two-time Academy Award winner, Eilish said, "I’m not doing a three-hour show, that’s literally psychotic."

She went on to add: "Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan. My favourite artist in the world, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours, you know what I mean? It’s far too long."