O.J. Simpson breathes his last at 76 after cancer battle

O.J. Simpson dies at 76 following cancer battle: Deets inside

O.J. Simpson has breathed his last at the age of 76 after battling prostate cancer on Wednesday.

Simpson, who rose to fame after he was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, was surrounded by his children and grandchildren at the time of his death in Las Vegas home.

In a statement shared via X on Thursday, Simpson family wrote, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren."

“During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," they added.

For the unversed, Simpson is survived by five children namely Arnelle, Jason, Aaren, Sydney and Justin with two wives.

Earlier in February, it was reported that Simpson was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer via US Weekly.

At the time, the former NFL star addressed rumours he was in "hospice care".

Taking to X on February 9, Simpson responded, "Hospice? Hospice? You’re talking about hospice?I don’t know who put that out there."

At the time, Simpson mentioned, "I was hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl," which took place in Las Vegas that month.

He added, "All is well. Guys, take care, have a good Super Bowl weekend.”

Meanwhile in 1995, Simpson was acquitted of the murder charges, but he was later found guilty for wrongful death and battery against Goldman in a civil suit.

In 2008, Simpson was found guilty of kidnapping and armed robbery and sentenced to serve nine to 33 years in prison and was released on parole in 2021 after serving the minimum sentence.