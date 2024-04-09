Prince Harry in ‘great pain’ over losing Kate Middleton after mother Diana

Prince Harry is understood to deeply miss his unprecedented bond with Kate Middleton before Meghan Markle came into picture.

The Duke of Sussex shared a close relationship with his now estranged sister-in-law, even describing her as the “sister I never had” at one point.

However, things took a turn for worse when Kate and his wife Meghan refused to get along despite their shared roles in the royal family.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed Harry “really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to.”

He went on to explain: “Losing Kate was Harry’s second great loss after losing his mother."

Following his departure from the royal family alongside the Suits alum four years ago, Harry expanded on his behind-the-scenes relationship with Kate and Prince William, levelling shocking allegations that seemed to hurt them, in his memoir Spare.

However, the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis put things into perspective for the royal once again and he is said to regret his actions towards her.

It is expected that the Invictus Games mogul will attempt to fix his relationship with the Waleses during his visit to the UK next month.