Madonna's ex A-Rod captures queen of pop's Show with Guy Oseary

Former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez was seen capturing footage of his ex, Madonna, during her Miami show on Monday.



Despite their past relationship, the athlete and the Queen of Pop remain on friendly terms, with Rodriguez showing his support as Madonna took the stage.

The pair was spotted in the VIP section, where Rodriguez wore a lanyard indicating 'Friends and family.'

Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, joined them, dressed in a black dress shirt and pants, singing along to the set.

The moment was captured by Ingrid Miami and shared on Instagram stories, with the caption, "Watching u watching me. Take a Bow," in reference to one of Madonna's songs.



They were first romantically linked in October 2008 when they were spotted together at a restaurant in New York, despite Rodriguez being married to Cynthia Scurtis since 2002.

Sources reported that the singer entered the restaurant after him and had her security check the exits before joining him at a quiet table.

However, she denied any involvement with the baseball star, stating, "I have nothing to do with the state of his marriage or what spiritual path he may choose to study."

Following the news of their alleged relationship, Scurtis filed for divorce, citing her husband's extramarital affairs and emotional abandonment.