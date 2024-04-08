Jennifer Aniston dubs Paul Rudd 'ageless freak' on his 55th birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes her friend Paul Rudd happy birthday on social media

Jennifer Aniston has recently dubbed Paul Rudd an "ageless freak" as she wished her friend and former co-star a happy 55th birthday on Sunday.



Aniston posted a video clip of her and Paul in a scene from one of the iconic movies, Wanderlust on to Instagram Story.

In the caption, the Murder Mystery actress wrote, "Happy birthday Paul Rudd," who turned 55 on April 6.

"I love you, you ageless freak," she added.

To note, Rudd and Aniston also also starred alongside each other in 1998's The Object of My Affection.

Both first met on the set of Friends where Rudd played the boyfriend of Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show in 2019, Rudd revealed, "I was on the set for my first episode and Jennifer was on a Segway because she had broken her toe, and everyone was marveling at it."

“Matt LeBlanc asked to have a go and immediately knew how to do it. I then asked to try it, too," remarked the Ant-Man actor.

Rudd recalled, “I spun around and rolled it right over Jennifer’s foot."

"The producers’ look of panic was as if to say, ‘Is it too late to fire him? Has his character been established yet?’ I felt awful. Such an inauspicious start," explained the actor.

Earlier in 2021, Aniston expressed her happiness for her pal after he was crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive.

"This makes me so happy,' she wrote, adding, "We've always known this, but Paul Rudd is officially People's Sexiest Man Alive. Alive!"