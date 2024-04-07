Pete Davidson divides thank you gift among 'Bupkis' crew

Pete Davidson made the most selfless amends he could to his Bupkis staff.



The autobiographical comedy series on the 30-year-old comedian's life was extended for a second season in June 2023, but he left the show last month.

Peacock, a streaming service, opted to completely axe the show after he made his announcement.

But after leaving the show, Pete presented cash rewards to a few of the creators, an insider told TMZ.

The former cast member of Saturday Night Live is said to have given "hundreds of thousands" of cash to the show's creators as a token of appreciation for their efforts and commitment to Season 1.

“He gave the money to just a handful of people who were involved with Season 1,” the source revealed further, adding that he didn’t give it to those who worked on the now-dead second season.

Confirming his exit in March, Pete told Variety, “I’ve always seen ‘Bupkis’ as a window into my life since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media, I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I’ve ever done, ‘Bupkis’ is by far what I’m most proud of.”