Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher’s divorce: Reason behind split laid bare

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher’s marriage was on the rocks before they officially separated as the pair butted heads on multiple issues.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, had been “at odds,” as they bitter fought over professional commitments and family responsibilities.

While neither of the two have commented on the details of what led to their split, another source revealed that the pair had a “heated argument” at an A-list Hollywood hotspot.

The eyewitness shared that the pair had been arguing “furiously” over their conflicting filming schedules which affected their responsibilities at home.

Cohen and Fisher, who had been married since 2010 and share three children together, announced via Instagram on Friday, that they had split.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” Cohen and Fisher wrote in a joint Instagram statement, alongside a throwback pic of the pair wearing tennis outfits.

“In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”

They concluded: “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Previously, another insider also claimed that the pair’s divorce has “nothing to do” with Rebel Wilson claims of Cohen’s alleged misconduct in her recently-released memoir.

