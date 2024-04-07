Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf confirm romance with PDA amid age gap

Aoki Lee Simmons spotted in romantic getaway with Vittorio Assaf.

During a recent vacation in the Caribbean, Aoki Lee Simmons was seen frolicking in the sand alongside her rumored boyfriend, Vittorio Assaf.

The BCBG model, renowned as the daughter of music mogul Russell Simmons, 66, and designer Kimora Lee Simmons, 48, showcased her slender physique in a vibrant multi-colored string bikini, complemented by a matching bandeau top.

Simmons appeared makeup-free, allowing her long dark curls to cascade effortlessly around her shoulders. She accessorized with a delicate gold chain adorning her neck.

In contrast, Assaf, the accomplished restaurateur, donned a pair of blue and white swim trunks as he enjoyed the Caribbean sunshine alongside Simmons.

Despite their notable 44-year age difference, the couple seemed at ease in each other's company.

During their recent retreat to the idyllic island of St. Barts, they were observed enjoying each other's company amidst swirling rumors about the nature of their relationship.

Though the exact duration of their romance remains undisclosed, a source close to Simmons revealed to People magazine, "Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company."

Assaf appeared particularly enamored, seen capturing moments of their romantic getaway with his phone, suggesting a desire to preserve memories of their time together.