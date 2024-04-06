Oprah Winfrey over the moon after earning 2024 Webby Awards nomination

Oprah Winfrey's show earns Webby Awards nomination this year: More inside

Oprah Winfrey is over the moon after her new wellness show, The Life You Want has recently earned Webby Awards nomination.



Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the media mogul posted a short montage of her show on OprahDaily Insta official page following the announcement of nomination at the 28th Annual Webby Awards.

The clip featured snippets from the show emphasising on important topics like menopause, weight loss drugs and potentials of how far to get in life.

In the caption, Oprah and her team expressed their excitement over their nomination with a year.

"We are thrilled to announce that our The Life You Want Class series is nominated for Best Video Series at @thewebbyawards. Tap the link in our bio to vote for us!" it read.

Oprah's fans showered their love on the post with one commented, "That’s so raven."



"So well deserved! Congratulations to the Oprah Daily Team! remarked another user.

A third fan said, "Congrats! So well deserved to the whole @oprahdaily team!"

Earlier, Oprah revealed she had left the board of WeightWatchers after almost 10 years, as she opened up about using a weight-loss drug.

Oprah told People she had decided to start taking a weight-loss medication back in December 2023.

"The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for,” she added.