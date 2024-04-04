Jake Gyllenhaal under pressure to propose to longtime love Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal is overtaken by nerves as marriage talks around him gain momentum.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source revealed the Road House actor is reluctant to pop the question to his longtime partner Jeanne Cadieu, despite her checking all of his boxes.

“Every so often he drops hints that make people think he’s about to do it, but he never follows through,” they claimed.

The actor was first linked to the French model in 2018, and the couple has been going strong ever since, with the former often gushing over his romance in several interviews.

The insider pointed out Gyllenhaal’s vocal desire to become a husband and eventually a father, however, noted that for some reason, “he can’t quite make that leap.”

“The truth is, he likes things the way they are. His family doesn’t understand why he’s so afraid to take this step,” they explained.

“Jeanne is a real catch, she’s smart and beautiful, and there’s only so long she’ll wait for him to get it together,” the insider added. “The worry is Jeanne will get tired of waiting.”