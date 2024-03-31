Han So Hee receives backlash on post-breakup cryptic update

Han So Hee raised eyebrows on her recent blog post after Ryu Joon Yeol split

Han So Hee has found herself engulfed in a whirlwind of backlash after a cryptic update on her blog following the news of her breakup with Ryu Joon Yeol.



As reported by Allkpop on March 30, the My Name star shared Nicole Kidman's iconic photograph taken right after she signed her divorce papers, exuding a sense of liberation.

Although no caption accompanied the post to provide further context, the picture, coupled with the current circumstances, raised eyebrows among social media users.

Several users flocked to express their opinions in the comments section of the blog post.

One user questioned, "Didn't she just post a lengthy Instagram post yesterday? And then she breaks up with him the next day? Why is she acting like she feels liberated then?"

Another user shed light on the sequence of events, stating, "So you're telling me Hawaii trip - dating rumours - denial - throwing shade at the ex-girlfriend with a picture of a dog with a knife - suddenly confirming the relationship on her personal blog - another shade at the ex-girlfriend online late in the night - posts divorce pic on the blog - announces official break up all happened in 2 weeks?"

An infuriated netizen chimed in, "Someone take away her phone, is she really possessed?"

So Hee and the Believer star parted ways just two weeks after the now-ex-couple personally confirmed their controversial romance.

"It's true they broke up. We ask for your understanding as we have nothing else to say except to confirm the breakup," Joon Yeol’s representative stated on Saturday.