Toba Tek Singh girl’s body exhumed for forensic examination

In a bid to determine the cause of death, the body of Maria, an unmarried young girl, was exhumed for autopsy in Toba Tek Singh’s Chak 477-JB on Friday.

A postmortem examination was performed on Maria's body, before sending her samples to the Punjab Forensic Lab for further investigation.

DPO Ibadat Nisar told the media that Maria had reportedly been molested by her brother, Faisal, and father, Abdul Sattar. He added that it was suspected that perpetrators murdered her after finding out they had impregnated her.

According to sources, Faisal's brother recorded a video of the heinous act and reported it to the authorities; however, the police not only arrested Faisal, Abdul Sattar but also the brother, who blew the whistle, based on a complaint filed by Sadr Police Sub-inspector Ahmad Raza.

Police are counting on forensic analysis from the lab, which will give them some insight into the circumstances surrounding Maria's death and confirm if she was pregnant or not.

Moreover, Faisal's sister-in-law, during interrogation, informed the police that Faisal had threatened to grievously harm her and her children if she cooperated with the police.

The disturbing incident, which, according to police, occurred between the night of March 17 and 18, has not only shocked the city but also the whole country.