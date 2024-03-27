Camilla’s message about mental well being is believed to be valuable and relevant to her family

Queen Camilla has imparted a valuable life lesson through her recent action to her beloved husband, King Charles, and her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, during their cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 42.

Charles's wife Camilla Queen has given a special message about what “makes life better” during a special celebration at Clarence House on Tuesday evening.

The Queen made a speech to celebrate the results of a literacy study by her charity The Reading Room.

The research found that there is a link between reading more fiction and our brain health and mental well-being.

Camilla attended the event alone as her husband, King Charles, continues his cancer treatment.

The Queen described the health benefits of reading to her guests in front of a staircase at the royal residence.

She said: "In addition to our five a day and 10,000 steps, we should all be aiming for at least five minutes of reading every day for invaluable benefits, for brain health and mental wellbeing.

"Just as we always suspected, books are good for us – and now science is proving us right!"

Camilla has advocated for the benefits of reading for many years and launched her own book club during the Covid lockdown.

However, Camilla’s message about mental well being is believed to be valuable and relevant to her family.

According to the new research, five minutes of reading can reduce stress, improve concentration and make people more connected with the world.

Camilla continued: "Thanks to all of you, the Reading Room is doing what it can to spread the word about how literature, quite simply, makes life better.

"Since it began three years ago, it has reached nearly 12 million people through all its platforms, produced more than a thousand pieces of educational literary content and had its inaugural festival at Hampton Court, attended by almost 8,000 people from as far afield as the United States, Canada, Northern Africa, Australia and New Zealand."