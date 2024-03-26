Cassie finally speaks up about ex Diddy after feds raid his LA homes

Cassie filed and settled a sexual assault lawsuit against ex Diddy in November last year



Cassie is finally speaking up about ex Sean “Diddy” Combs months after filing and settling her sexual assault and trafficking lawsuit against him.

Despite quietly settling the lawsuit within days of its filing, Cassie finally broke her silence after Homeland Security raided Combs’ multiple residencies throughout Los Angeles on Monday.

In a statement given to Page Six via her attorney Douglas Wigdor, the singer emphasised, “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violate the law.”

She continued, “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

The recent raids on Combs’ residences in Los Angeles by Homeland Security come amid a series of lawsuits alleging sexual assault and human trafficking against the rapper.

While Combs was not present during the raids, speculation arose about the identity of the individuals seen being handcuffed at one of the locations, with some suggesting they could be Combs’ sons, King and Justin.

Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura was the first to come forward with allegations against Combs, filing a lawsuit in November 2023 detailing years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse during their relationship.

Although the former couple reached a settlement, the legal battle continued with three other women filing their own sexual assault lawsuits against Combs.