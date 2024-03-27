Timothee Chalamet immerses himself in 'A Complete Unknown' character

Timothee Chalamet was spotted filming in Manhattan, sporting a Bob Dylan look for his upcoming biopic

Timothee Chalamet was recently spotted filming in Manhattan, sporting a Bob Dylan look for his upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown.

The Wonka actor, who has been fully immersing himself into the said role, was captured in a black-button-up and brown jacket, keeping it simple with his hair naturally flowing out.

The scenes were shot around the places known for inspiring Dylan’s music, including EL Quijote and Hotel Chelsea.

In a series of photos that were taken, Chalamet was also seen exchanging a conversation with director James Mangold through a scene on set.

Other images included the Dune actor going an extra mile to showcase the 60s’ vibe, sporting paperboy hat, scarf and jeans to carrying a weathered guitar case.

The director in Chalamet’s version of Dylan, focused more on the character’s ‘pivotal’ 1965 career shift to rock‘n’roll and electric guitars.



Fans suggest that it’s due to the actor’s spectacular work in various films that the director confirmed that the Interstellar actor will handle vocals for the said role.

For the unversed, the upcoming film is directed by James Mangold, who is known for his incredible work on Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.