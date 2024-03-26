Prince Harry, Prince William ‘text exchange’ details laid bare

Prince Harry and Prince William were reportedly ‘texting’ each other following the Kate Middleton’s shocking annoucement of the cancer diagnosis.



However, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield slammed the report published in Express.co.uk, under the headline, “Prince Harry ‘texting William’ about Princess Kate’s cancer even though he was blindsided” on her Instagram Story on Monday.

She wrote atop of it, “This is a lie.”

On Monday, the outlet had quoted comments of royal commentator Sarah-Louise Robertson on GB News, in which she stated that “Harry reached out to his brother last night [Friday].”

Robertson shared that there had been “some text messages, some exchanges” and the fact that this has happened implies that there “maybe a thawing and a bit of an olive branch between the two families.”

She also went onto speculate that an apology from Harry would be “lovely” as this is the time to “put behind bad blood.”

However, it appears that Kinsey’s sources may say otherwise even though the expert had a different stance on the matter last year.

In May 2023, Schofield told Daily Star that Prince Harry and Prince William’s reunion can only happen is a “tradegy” were to occur in the family.

“I believe that it will take a tragedy to reunite Prince William and Harry. Harry showing up to the Coronation to model Dior brought him no closer to his older brother, the future king,” she said at the time.

“A reunion will take effort and trust from both parties and neither one currently has it in them.”