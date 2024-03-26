Diddy's home raided by homeland security amidst human trafficking investigation

Diddy has been entangled in several legal disputes.

Homeland Security agents have launched an investigation into rapper Diddy's residences in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a broader inquiry into alleged sex trafficking activities.

The rapper, currently embroiled in multiple sexual harassment and rape lawsuits, was conspicuously absent as agents searched his properties on Monday afternoon.

Videos captured helicopters circling overhead as armed agents from the Department of Homeland Security conducted searches at both luxury locations on the East and West Coasts of the United States.

During the operation, at least two individuals were seen being detained at Holmby Hills property.

A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations issued a statement to DailyMail.com, confirming the involvement of HSI New York in executing law enforcement actions as part of the ongoing investigation.

The operation received support from HSI Los Angeles, Miami, and local law enforcement partners.

No immediate official confirmation has been provided regarding the specific circumstances leading to raids.

However, a statement assured that additional information would be disclosed as it becomes available.