Those who share girls’ objectionable photos not entitled to leniency: IHC

A view of the Islamabad High Court building. — Geo News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday turned down the bail plea of a man accused of disseminating sexually explicit pictures of a girl, stating that the same was a heinous crime and those involved in it do not deserve any leniency.



The petitioner, Muhammad Haseeb, is accused of sharing objectionable pictures of a girl on social media site Facebook and with her father and husband on WhatsApp.

The court remarked that that such offences have become very common in the society for the reason that girls send “their objectionable pictures” to boys or friends when in a relationship, which are later shared on social platforms in case of a breakup.



“[…] as these pictures become stigma throughout the life of girls and in many cases their family life has destroyed; the girls have also committed suicide, hence the accused committing such offences are not entitled for any leniency,” the court stated in a written order.

The case against Haseeb was registered at the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Reporting Centre, Islamabad, under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, alleging that the accused “disgraced and destroyed the modesty” of the complainant by unauthorisedly capturing or recording her objectionable pictures and publicly projecting them and sharing with her family members.



“The petitioner has committed a heinous crime by sending the sexually explicit pictures of the complainant to her father, husband, friends etc. as well as by posting the same on the […] Facebook; FIA collected sufficient incriminating evidence against him. Technical analysis expert report is available on record which shows that the petitioner has committed aforementioned crime,” the order stated.

It further stated that the petitioner’s request for bail has been rejected but it is a “tentative assessment” which will not affect the case’s trial.