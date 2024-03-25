Brooke Shields pens heartfelt note on husband's 60th birthday

Brooke Shields recently took to Instagram to celebrate her husband Chris Henchy’s 60th birthday, sharing a series of pictures to mark the occasion.
The 58-year-old model and actress posted a carousel of photos on the social platform, alongside a caption that read: "Happy birthday, my love!! I have no idea what we’d do without you Chris, love you so so much xx."
In the adorable set of photos, the first picture featured the Suddenly Susan alum planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek.
The photo dump that the Jane the Virgin star shared, was a combination of both, old and new photos.
It also included a picture that was captured while the family was enjoying outdoors, featuring the couple and their daughters; Rowan, 20 and Grier, 17.
As soon as Shields posted the pictures, the couple’s famous friends were quick to chime in, leaving heartfelt notes under the post.
Christie Brinkely commented: "Awe so sweet! Happy Birthday Chris‼️"
While Mariska Hargitay added: "Hey Chris, real quick happy birthday."
For the unversed, the couple first crossed paths in 1998 while working together on NBC’s Christmas in Washington. They later tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in 2001.
King Charles is having 'crunch talks' for nieces Eugenie and Beatrice over their royal future
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori prioritised family time
Ariana Madix is currently in a legal dispute over her joint Los Angeles home with ex Tom Sandoval
The couple's romantic lunch date seemingly turned into a serious conversation
Meghan Markle's new hiring position comes after more than 17 staff members leave the Sussexes work force
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden revealed birth of baby son after five-year-old daughter