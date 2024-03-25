Brooke Shields pens heartfelt note on husband's 60th birthday

Brooke Shields celebrates husband's 60th birthday

Brooke Shields recently took to Instagram to celebrate her husband Chris Henchy’s 60th birthday, sharing a series of pictures to mark the occasion.

The 58-year-old model and actress posted a carousel of photos on the social platform, alongside a caption that read: "Happy birthday, my love!! I have no idea what we’d do without you Chris, love you so so much xx."

In the adorable set of photos, the first picture featured the Suddenly Susan alum planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek.

The photo dump that the Jane the Virgin star shared, was a combination of both, old and new photos.

It also included a picture that was captured while the family was enjoying outdoors, featuring the couple and their daughters; Rowan, 20 and Grier, 17.

As soon as Shields posted the pictures, the couple’s famous friends were quick to chime in, leaving heartfelt notes under the post.

Christie Brinkely commented: "Awe so sweet! Happy Birthday Chris‼️"

While Mariska Hargitay added: "Hey Chris, real quick happy birthday."

For the unversed, the couple first crossed paths in 1998 while working together on NBC’s Christmas in Washington. They later tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in 2001.