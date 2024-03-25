Mark Wahlberg wasn’t paid in 2006’s ‘The Departed’?

Mark Wahlberg talks about his experience on 2006 film The Departed

Mark Wahlberg has made some revelations about why he is not entirely happy with his role in Martin Scorsese’s 2006 film The Departed.



The actor admitted he was “a little pissed about a couple things” while filming the thriller on the March 14 episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vera Farmiga, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, and Alec Baldwin also starred in the film.

“But look, it all worked out in the end. Originally, I was supposed to play another part. Originally, I was supposed to get paid,” Wahlberg said, also revealing that he “had another movie” to work in after The Departed.

“I was going into Invincible after. I was trying to grow my hair out, which is why I had that weird hair,” he added.

“… But I completely understand where Marty was coming from. He had to deal with Jack, he had to deal with Matt and Leo and Alex and everything, the studio and everybody else who was in the cast. And then I was supposed to be in and out in five weeks.”

“And so I went off to shoot Invincible, got my hair extensions, came back and they’re like, ‘Oh, you gotta take out the extensions.’ “

Wahlberg said he “had a couple issues” with the production over the removal of the extensions, as they took eight hours to put in.

“But, you know, ultimately, I think when I read that particular role, I was like, ‘OK, this is a good role. This is an opportunity for me to really go off and have some fun,’ ” he said, seemingly considering he earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his role as Sergeant Dignam in The Departed.

The star lost the honour to Alan Arkin.