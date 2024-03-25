Drake Bell reacts to Nickelodeon's ‘empty’ response to abuse revelation

Drake Bell disappointed in Nickelodeon

Drake Bell doesn’t seem happy at all with Nickelodeon after the production responded to the actor’s revelation of sexual abuse by dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck in the Investigation Discovery documentary, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.



“There’s a very well-tailored response saying, ‘Learning about his trauma,’ because they couldn’t say that they didn’t know about this or what had happened, or anything,” the Drake & Josh alum, 37, put forward what he felt of the response in a new episode of The Sarah Fraser Show podcast on Friday, March 22.

“So I think that was a really well-tailored response by probably some big attorney in Hollywood.”

“I find it pretty empty, their responses,” Bell added, “because, I mean, they still show our shows, they still put our shows on. And I have to pay for my own therapy, I have to figure out what — I mean if there was anything, if there was any truth behind them actually caring, there would be something more than quotes on a page by obviously a legal representative telling them exactly how to tailor a response.”

Read Nickelodeon’s statement in-response to Quiet on Set below:

“Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct,” the statement read.

“Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

“Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward,” Nickelodeon added of Bell.