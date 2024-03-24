Prince William, Kate Middleton enforce new rule amid privacy concerns

The Prince and Princess of Wales have seemingly learned their lessons and are not willing to take their privacy lightly.

A pal close to Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed to The Times that they will be enforcing a stricter stance after the fiasco the farm shop video had created.

Amid the prolonged absence of Kate, many speculations about her health condition started making rounds in the media with the public’s curiosity growing about her whereabouts.

Last week, a footage of William and Kate heading to a nearby farm shop emerged which sparked even more rumours until the Princess finally broke her silence on Friday.

Kate revealed in a video message that following her abdominal surgery in January, her post op tests determined that her condition was cancerous, for which she is now receiving treatment.

“She also wants to be able to carry on with as active and normal a routine as possible and not have it become a huge issue when she goes to a farm shop near their home in Windsor, with people then suggesting that’s a PR move,” the pal told the outlet.

“Moving forwards, they will be very strict on enforcing their right to privacy.”

In her message on Friday, the royal urged that she “must focus on making a full recovery” and requested her family be given “time, space and privacy” to deal with the matter.