Prince William, Rose Hanbury suffer much to protect Princess Kate, children

Prince William, Rose Hanbury risk their reputation to protect Kate Middleton, kids

Prince William and British socialite risked their reputation to keep ailing Princess Kate stress-free during her cancer battle.

Rose and William, who became the target of conspiracy theorists during Kate's absence from the public eye, suffered much to protect the Princess of Wales and her children from the heat of social media attacks.

The two kept mum and did not react to the allegations as William was focusing on her wife's health and their kids' upbringing at the difficult time on the family.

Ros Hanbury, who had already rejected reports of affairs with the future King, also proved to be a good friend of Princess Kate as she did not fuel the fire with her any loose comments during the already tense situation.

Kate's disappearance led social media users to swan dive into bizarre conspiracy theories and jokes, with some predicting William and Kate will soon split as they do not enjoy an ideal married life together.

William's alleged connection to Hanbury first caught attention in 2019 as some claimed the pair's relationship was more than friendly.

The rumour appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Rose's lawyers have reportedly written to CBS - Television broadcasting company - and various other reputable media organisations to confirm that the allegation is false.

Kate's video message has also put all rumours to bed as she revealed her shock cancer diagnosis, while giving hope to fellow cancer sufferers and the nation: 'You are not alone.'

She also praised William in her statement, saying: "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too."

She cleared the air with her brave statement as she revealed the reason why she kept things private, saying: 'It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

'As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Now, conspiracy theorists and rumour-monger have begun to apologise for cruel statements on Kate, William and Rose Hanbury.

Sarah Rose Cholmondeley, Marchioness of Cholmondeley is a British peeress, former model and former political staffer. She is married to David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley.

