Kate Middleton's brother gets 'emotional' on Princess fighting cancer

James Middleton posted an unseen childhood picture of himself and Kate alongside a heartfelt message

Emotional Moment!

Kate Middleton's brother reacted to Princess' cancer battle news with heart touching post on social media.

The Princess of Wales is now on a path to recovery as she continues a course of chemotherapy.



Writing on social media, James Middleton posted an unseen childhood picture of himself and Kate alongside a heartfelt message.

He wrote: "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

The image shows Kate and James as children with a picturesque mountain in the background. The entrepreneur rarely comments on his relationship with the Princess of Wales in public.

In an emotional video message, Kate said: "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.



"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”