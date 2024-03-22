'Dream host' Niecy Nash-Betts to present at Writers Guild Awards

Niecy Nash-Betts hosting credit includes guest hosting 'The Masked Singer'

Niecy Nash-Betts has signed on to host the Los Angeles part of the Writers Guild Awards on Saturday, April 14.

According to Variety, the glitzy award event will take place at the Hollywood Palladium in the following months after being pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes.

The actress, who recently won an Emmy for her role in Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, honoured the writers in a brief statement "A good writer is an actor’s greatest gift."

Meanwhile, the 2024 awards executive producer Hugh Fink gushed over Nash-Betts, saying, "Niecy Nash-Betts is the dream host for this year’s WGA Awards."

"Her brilliant performance in Dahmer – as the courageous woman who helped take down a serial killer who ate his victims – is surprisingly a lit like negotiating with the AMPTP," the Saturday Night Live writer and comedian jokingly added.

Additionally, the WGA awards hosting gig is not new for the Claws actress.

She previously hosted the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards, guest hosted The Masked Singer and is currently landing her hosting skills to a game show, Don’t Forget the Lyrics.

As a host, she has netted two Daytime Emmy nominations as well as the 2007 American Women in Radio Gracie Allen Award.

