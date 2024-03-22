'Dream host' Niecy Nash-Betts to present at Writers Guild Awards

Niecy Nash-Betts has signed on to host the Los Angeles part of the Writers Guild Awards on Saturday, April 14.
According to Variety, the glitzy award event will take place at the Hollywood Palladium in the following months after being pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes.
The actress, who recently won an Emmy for her role in Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, honoured the writers in a brief statement "A good writer is an actor’s greatest gift."
Meanwhile, the 2024 awards executive producer Hugh Fink gushed over Nash-Betts, saying, "Niecy Nash-Betts is the dream host for this year’s WGA Awards."
"Her brilliant performance in Dahmer – as the courageous woman who helped take down a serial killer who ate his victims – is surprisingly a lit like negotiating with the AMPTP," the Saturday Night Live writer and comedian jokingly added.
Additionally, the WGA awards hosting gig is not new for the Claws actress.
She previously hosted the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards, guest hosted The Masked Singer and is currently landing her hosting skills to a game show, Don’t Forget the Lyrics.
As a host, she has netted two Daytime Emmy nominations as well as the 2007 American Women in Radio Gracie Allen Award.
Piers Morgan sympathised with Princess Kate for putting up with pressure of being a royal
Prince Harry, Prince William may be forced back together in June
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been romantically linked with each other since September 2023
Tyla dropped her self-titled debut album on Friday, March 22 through FAX and Epic Records
Rose Hanbury previously shut down affair rumours with Prince William via her lawyer
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making sincere efforts to strengthen their relationship