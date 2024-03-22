Sharon Osbourne breaks silence on Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

Sharon Osbourne makes shocking confession about Ozzy's inappropriate behaviour

Sharon Osbourne has recently broken her silence on Ozzy Osbourne’s “inappropriate” behaviour with women.



Speaking to The Mirror, Sharon revealed she was aware of her husband Ozzy’s inapt habit.

“He has always been inappropriate with women,” said the 71-year-old.

Sharon recalled, “We have a nurse at home, quite a large Russian lady, and she bent over him and he goes, ‘Tell me, did you breastfeed your kids?’ And I’m like, ‘You cannot say those things now.”

“The world today is different, you cannot talk to a woman like that, you can get into trouble.’ He goes, ‘But for what?’ There’s no filter at all. He’s got Tourette’s with the truth. It just comes out,” explained the television personality.

Sharon mentioned, “No matter how much bad behaviour or who’s wrong or right in a certain situation, I love him. He’s the only man other than my dad that I’ve ever loved. I just adore him. And I knew what he was before I married him.”

Reflecting on her relation with Ozzy, Sharon pointed out, that in her youth, “being naïve, I thought, ‘I can change Ozzy”.

“He won’t drink when he’s with me. I’ll make him a nice home and nest and we’ll be happy ever after.’ But that’s not real life,” she noted.

Sharon added, “I knew what he was. I knew he had addictions and I took it on. We can’t go for a wee without each other. It’s ridiculous.”

The outlet reported that Ozzy once tried to choke Sharon to death while high on drugs and later he went for marriage counselling which only lasted 30 minutes.

“One session. He lasted half an hour and threw a water bottle at the wall and walked out,” stated The Osbournes star.