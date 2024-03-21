Justin Welby breaks silence on Kate Middleton conspiracy theories

Justin Welby slams conspiracy theories about Princess Kate

The Archbishop of Canterbury has lambasted people casting doubts and spinning conspiracy theories about Princess Kate's health.

Speculating about the health of the Princess of Wales is "village gossip" and "wrong", he told Time Radio on Thursday.

Justin Welby said it's "wrong" to "gossip" about people’s health.



"I think we are obsessed by conspiracy and we have little sense of the humanity of those who are caught in the glare of the news," he added.



He appeared blaming the internet for exacerbating the problem, saying: "It's extremely unhealthy. It's just old-fashioned village gossip that can now go round the world in seconds and we have to turn away from that.

"Gossiping in that way is wrong."