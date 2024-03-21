A HESCO lineman is busy in cutting illegal line of electricity during a crackdown against illegal connections in Hyderabad on September 18, 2023. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi tasked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday to launch a crackdown across the country against stealing of electricity and gas.

In a post on X, after presiding over a meeting on the matter, the minister warned that all those embroiled in the crime would be imprisoned indiscriminately during the campaign.

Naqvi said the initiative aimed to curb the theft of essential utilities, making sure that they were accessed and distributed among all the citizens fairly.

According to Geo News, in the meeting chaired by Naqvi special teams have been formed to launch the crack down on electricity and gas thieves.

Naqvi has given a special task to the FIA in this regard.

He directed the investigation agency to take strict legal action against those involved in electricity and gas theft.

Interior minister directs action against people smuggling

The FIA officials submitted a detailed report of the Greece boat tragedy to the interior minister, on which Naqvi said that all those involved in the boat accident must be brought to justice.

“Action must be taken against all the elements involved in people smuggling,” he said.

Hundreds of people including more than 190 Pakistanis were presumed dead after an overloaded boat capsized and sank in open seas off Greece in June 2023.

Meanwhile, the interior minister said action against the suspects involved in hawala and hundi had enhanced the value of the Pakistani rupee. He directed the FIA to tighten the noose around those involved in the crime.

The forum also reviewed the progress on the pending promotions of FIA officials. The minister directed to dispose of the cases of promotions in one month.