One terrorist killed during operation in Panjgur: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed one terrorist and injured two others during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Panjgur district, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said the security forces during the IBO on the night of March 20-21 killed terrorist Chakar Liaquat and shot and wounded two others.

The military troops recovered weapons and ammunition from hideout of the militants, who, the ISPR said, were “actively involved in numerous terrorist activities”.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” said the ISPR.

The Panjur operation was conduced hours after a group of gunmen attacked the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex, which was foiled by the military.

"Own troops employed for security responded immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists, and in ensuing fire exchange, all eight terrorists were sent to hell," the military's media wing had said after the clearance operation.

A large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The ISPR said two brave soldiers — Sepoy Bahar Khan (age 35 years, resident of district DG Khan) and Sepoy Imran Ali (age 28 years, resident of district Khairpur) — having fought gallantly, sacrificed their lives and embraced Shahadat during the exchange of fire.

"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it added.