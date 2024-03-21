Conor McGregor reacts to working with Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Road House’

Conor McGregor has nothing but praise for his Road House co-star Jake Gyllenhaal.
"I was blessed, very, very lucky to walk alongside Jake and learn from Jake," he said in an interview with a representative of Entertainment Tonight at his upcoming film’s premiere.
"... We had a great rapport on set. [He's a] dear friend of mine, helped me tremendously... I'm pretty grateful for Jake Gyllenhaal."
Calling himself a "sponge when it comes to learning things,” McGregor said he is “very curious, especially [about] things I'm interested in. I'm very curious about the craft."
"I ask lots of questions to him and he just guided me the right way. I was very pleased about it," the athlete added.
The Irish professional mixed martial artist and professional boxer also had some good words to say about his acting debut.
"That's who I was,” he said, claiming to be “confident” about his first acting gig.“I went in character and went right through it."
The UFC champion added, "I was confident. I was about my business. I had an objective and that was it. I was going to complete it."
Road House is set to hit Prime Video on March 21.
