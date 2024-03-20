Interior ministry draws SHC ire over failure to respond on X inaccessibility

Screengrab shows X services down in Pakistan. — Geo.tv

KARACHI: The interior ministry drew the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) ire over failure to submit a response on pleas against continuous suspension of social media site X, formerly Twitter, and internet outages in the country.

The inaccessibility of social media platform X — which is an important source of information, started in the country before the February 8 general election, while the country also faced complete internet suspension during the polling.

Since then, netizens have been facing sporadic disruptions and hindrances in accessing the social media platform despite SHC's stay order directing the authorities to ensure uninterrupted internet access.

The SHC on the last hearing had sought replies from the ministry and other authorities today (March 20) over the X inaccessibility.

During today’s hearing, the lawyer representing the government sought extension for the submission of reply by the interior secretary, irking the SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi.

“It is just about writing four lines denying to have any information [about the X suspension]. We know the stories [made up by] all of them [authorities] and especially the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA),” CJ Abbasi said in a hard-hitting remark.

Meanwhile, rights activist Jibran Nasir, who is one of the petitioners said that the X has been facing disruptions since the judicial orders for restoring the site.

The judge said that the court wants to know the opinion of interior secretary, seeking his “serious comments” on the matter on April 17.

The court summoned interior secretary in person on April 17 if the Interior Ministry again fails to submit the response, and also extended the existing stay order.

The SHC CJ on the last hearing had observed that prima facie social media platforms were being managed.

Rights agency Amnesty International has also called for the immediate restoration of social media platform X.