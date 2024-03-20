Kensington Palace issues statement on Kate Middleton's health records breach

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office reacts to the shocking development

Kensington palace has issued a statement on Kate Middleton's medical records breach after hospital staff "attempted access" to the sensitive information.

The Palace's statement comes after an investigation has reportedly been opened at the hospital that treated Kate Middleton for her abdominal surgery in January.



Royal expert Chris Ship took to X, (formerly Twitter) handle, and shared the Prince and Princess of Wales office's reaction to the shocking development.

"A Kensington Palace spokesperson on claims hospital staff tried to access Kate’s medical records: 'This is a matter for The London Clinic'."



However, the journalist also revealed the The London Clinic's statement: "We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their personal medical information."

Russell Myers, in his tweet, wrote: "An investigation has been launched at The London Clinic where the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January after a member of staff allegedly accessed her private medical records."



Myers told The Mirror: "senior hospital bosses" alerted the palace of the security breach and noted that a thorough investigation would ensue.



"This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the royal family."

“The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics."